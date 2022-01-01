Directorio de Empresas
1010data
¿Trabajás acá? Reclamá tu Empresa

1010data Salarios

El rango de salarios de 1010data oscila entre $105,023 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $263,160 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de 1010data. Última actualización: 7/25/2025

$160K

Que te paguen, no que te manipulen

Negociamos miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de USD 30.000 (a veces, más de USD 300.000).Hacé que tu salario sea negociado o que tu currículum sea revisado por expertos reales: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Analista de Negocios
$105K
Científico de Datos
$114K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$263K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$132K
¿Falta tu título?

Buscá todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agregá tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Den högst betalande rollen som rapporterats på 1010data är Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensation på $263,160. Detta inkluderar baslön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den medianårliga totala kompensationen som rapporterats på 1010data är $125,000.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para 1010data

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Fortanix
  • Formidable
  • Seeq
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos