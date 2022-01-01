Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Maternity Leave Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Donation Match Offered by employer

Free Lunch 4 days a week

Sick Time Unlimited

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $300 per month

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 4 months

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement Offered by employer

Company Phones Offered by employer

Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) Allows contributions up to 15% of base salary. 15% discount on purchase price of stock

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Volunteer Time Off $250 per hour

Health Insurance Provided by Anthem Network, Kaiser HMO (CA, CO, GA) or Hawaii MSA

Life Insurance Up to $200,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Up to $200,000

Employee Assistance Program Mental health program, up to 16 sessions per year for both therapy and coaching

Fertility Assistance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Office parties - Every month

Unique Perk Electric Vehicle Reimbursement - Up to $100/month for your monthly expenses for Electric Vehicle charging fees

Dental Insurance Offered by Delta Dental

Disability Insurance STD with 60% up to $3,300/w and LTD with 60% up to $14,000/m

Health Savings Account (HSA) $58 per month contributed by employer. $125 for employee + family

Vision Insurance Offered by VSP

Pet Insurance Offered by Nationwide

Remote Work Remote-first