Yellow.ai
Yellow.ai Gerente de Producto Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Gerente de Producto in India en Yellow.ai totaliza ₹5.29M por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yellow.ai. Última actualización: 12/3/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Yellow.ai
Senior Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total por año
$60.1K
Nivel
-
Salario base
$51.8K
Stock (/yr)
$8.3K
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
3 Años
Años de exp.
7 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Yellow.ai?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
No se encontraron salarios
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Gerente de Producto en Yellow.ai in India tiene una compensación total anual de ₹8,064,901. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Yellow.ai para el puesto de Gerente de Producto in India es ₹4,553,698.

