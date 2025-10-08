Directorio de empresas
Yandex
  • Salarios
  • Gerente de Programas Técnicos

  • Manager de Proyecto Técnico

Yandex Manager de Proyecto Técnico Salarios

La compensación de Manager de Proyecto Técnico in Russia en Yandex varía desde RUB 1.47M por year para G14 hasta RUB 8.42M por year para G18. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Russia totaliza RUB 4.14M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Ver 2 Más Niveles
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Cronograma de Consolidación

25%

AÑO 1

25%

AÑO 2

25%

AÑO 3

25%

AÑO 4

Tipo de Acciones
RSU

En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de consolidación de 4 años:

  • 25% se consolida en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se consolida en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se consolida en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

  • 25% se consolida en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Manager de Proyecto Técnico en Yandex in Russia tiene una compensación total anual de RUB 8,422,351. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Yandex para el puesto de Manager de Proyecto Técnico in Russia es RUB 3,932,180.

