La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in Moscow Metro Area en Yandex varía desde RUB 1.92M por year para G14 hasta RUB 8.38M por year para G18. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Moscow Metro Area totaliza RUB 3.62M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Yandex. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
G14
RUB 1.92M
RUB 1.84M
RUB 27.3K
RUB 57.1K
G15
RUB 2.76M
RUB 2.54M
RUB 90.6K
RUB 129K
G16
RUB 4.45M
RUB 3.91M
RUB 127K
RUB 411K
G17
RUB 6.12M
RUB 5.07M
RUB 222K
RUB 832K
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
25%
AÑO 1
25%
AÑO 2
25%
AÑO 3
25%
AÑO 4
En Yandex, RSUs están sujetas a un cronograma de consolidación de 4 años:
25% se consolida en el 1st-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se consolida en el 2nd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se consolida en el 3rd-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
25% se consolida en el 4th-AÑO (6.25% trimestral)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.