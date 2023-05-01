Directorio de empresas
Women's Board of the Oakland of California
Principales Insights
    • Acerca de

    The Oakland Museum of California showcases the art, history, and natural surroundings of California through inclusive exhibitions, public programs, and educational initiatives. With over 1.9 million objects, OMCA brings together multi-disciplinary collections and first-person accounts to inspire greater understanding and connection between people. The museum is a leading cultural institution of the Bay Area and a resource for research and understanding of California's cultural and environmental heritage.

    http://museumca.org
    Sitio web
    1955
    Año de fundación
    126
    # de empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Otros recursos