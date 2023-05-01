Directorio de empresas
Western Midstream Partners
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Western Midstream Partners que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Sitio web
    2007
    Año de fundación
    1,127
    # de empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Western Midstream Partners

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Microsoft
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos