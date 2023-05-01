Directorio de empresas
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop Salarios

El salario de Walker & Dunlop varía desde $70,350 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $310,440 para un Gerente de Ciencia de Datos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Walker & Dunlop. Última actualización: 11/23/2025

Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$310K
Analista Financiero
$219K
Ingeniero de Software
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$173K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Walker & Dunlop es Gerente de Ciencia de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $310,440. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Walker & Dunlop es $196,180.

Otros recursos

