Vise
Vise Ingeniero de Software Salarios

El paquete de compensación mediano de Ingeniero de Software in United States en Vise totaliza $150K por year. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Vise. Última actualización: 12/7/2025

Paquete Mediano
company icon
Vise
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total por año
$150K
Nivel
L2
Salario base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bono
$0
Años en la empresa
1 Año
Años de exp.
2 Años
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Vise?
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Vise in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $285,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Vise para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in United States es $150,000.

