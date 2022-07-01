Directorio de empresas
Verana Health
Principales Insights
    • Acerca de

    Verana Health is a healthcare technology and analytics company entrusted by key medical associations to manage multi-specialty, real-world data at every stage of the analytics process—from entry to evidence. Anchored in ophthalmology, neurology, and urology, the Company acts as a linchpin in the healthcare data ecosystem, making data meaningful and actionable to empower physicians and accelerate research for patients. By curating and applying advanced analytics to real-world clinical data, Verana Health helps life sciences partners enhance evidence generation, reinvent medical research, and drive innovations in specific disease areas.

    http://www.veranahealth.com
    Sitio web
    2018
    Año de fundación
    150
    # de empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Otros recursos