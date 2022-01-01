Trainline Salarios

Directorio de empresas
Trainline
El salario de Trainline varía desde $35,148 en compensación total por año para un Marketing en el nivel más bajo hasta $142,353 para un Gerente de Productos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Trainline. Última actualización: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $107K

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Productos
Median $142K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $122K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
Diseñador de Productos
Median $74.5K
Analista de Negocios
Median $84.9K
Analista de Datos
$83.1K
Científico de Datos
$76.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$84K
Marketing
$35.1K
El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Trainline es Gerente de Productos con una compensación total anual de $142,353. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Trainline es $84,017.

