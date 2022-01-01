Directorio de Empresas
Tower Research Capital
Tower Research Capital Salarios

El rango salarial de Tower Research Capital oscila entre $53,765 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo inferior y $299,700 para un Científico de Datos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Tower Research Capital. Última actualización: 8/25/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $57.5K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Negocios
$104K
Científico de Datos
$300K

Analista Financiero
$133K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$131K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$53.8K
Preguntas Frecuentes

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Tower Research Capital is Científico de Datos at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $299,700. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Tower Research Capital is $117,563.

