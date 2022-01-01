thredUP Salarios

El salario de thredUP varía desde $91,728 en compensación total por año para un Gerente de Producto en el nivel más bajo hasta $226,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de thredUP. Última actualización: 11/16/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
