Thomson Reuters Salarios

El salario de Thomson Reuters varía desde $6,509 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el nivel más bajo hasta $385,000 para un Ventas en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Thomson Reuters. Última actualización: 9/20/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
TR7 $7.3K
TR6 $26.6K
TR5 $24.5K
TR4 $29.3K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Productos
Product Manager $102K
Director $169K
Diseñador de Productos
Median $90.3K

Diseñador UX

Científico de Datos
Median $87.1K
Ventas
Median $385K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $233K
Investigador UX
Median $63.7K
Recursos Humanos
Median $372K
Operaciones Comerciales
$159K
Analista de Negocios
$24.6K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$122K
Jefe de Gabinete
$164K
Servicio al Cliente
$6.5K
Analista de Datos
$17.4K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
$127K
Analista Financiero
$7.5K
Tecnólogo en Informática (TI)
$16.8K
Legal
$118K
Consultor en Gestión
$96.7K
Marketing
$76.4K
Gerente de Proyectos
$124K
Ingeniero de Ventas
$112K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$122K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$122K
Redactor Técnico
$17.5K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Thomson Reuters is Ventas with a yearly total compensation of $385,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thomson Reuters is $96,714.

