TELUS Salarios

El rango salarial de TELUS oscila entre $10,107 en compensación total anual para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo inferior y $135,281 para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de TELUS. Última actualización: 8/15/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $62.3K
L2 $73.5K
L3 $83.4K
L4 $90.9K
L5 $129K
L6 $135K

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Aprendizaje Automático

Ingeniero DevOps

Gerente de Producto
L1 $76K
L2 $69.6K
L3 $90.5K
L4 $106K
L5 $174K
L6 $85.9K
Diseñador de Productos
L2 $68.5K
L3 $68.2K
L4 $86.3K

Diseñador de Experiencia de Usuario

Científico de Datos
L2 $87.5K
L3 $92.4K
L4 $87K
L5 $102K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
L4 $114K
L5 $97.6K
Marketing
L1 $56.1K
L2 $66.5K
Gerente de Programa
Median $85K
Analista de Negocios
Median $56.2K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
Median $76.8K
Analista de Datos
Median $37.1K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
Median $110K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
Median $129K

Arquitecto de Datos

Consultor de Gestión
Median $95.6K
Operaciones de Negocios
$101K
Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$96.9K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$99.3K
Jefe de Gabinete
$92.6K
Redactor Publicitario
$88.4K
Servicio al Cliente
$10.1K
Analista Financiero
$76.8K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$75.2K
Recursos Humanos
$66.4K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$11.6K
Operaciones de Marketing
$104K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$72.9K
Gerente de Diseño de Productos
$107K
Gerente de Proyecto
$14.5K
Ventas
$55.4K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$89.6K
Confianza y Seguridad
$41.7K
Investigador de Experiencia de Usuario
$88.2K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en TELUS es Ingeniero de Software at the L6 level con una compensación total anual de $135,281. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en TELUS es $86,649.

