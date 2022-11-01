Directorio de Empresas
Syfe
Syfe Salarios

El rango salarial de Syfe oscila entre $35,914 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $79,744 para un Diseñador de Productos en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Syfe. Última actualización: 8/20/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $35.9K
Diseñador de Productos
$79.7K
Gerente de Proyecto
$52.9K

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Syfe is Diseñador de Productos at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $79,744. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Syfe is $52,925.

