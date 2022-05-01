Directorio de Empresas
Swvl
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

Swvl Salarios

El rango salarial de Swvl oscila entre $6,139 en compensación total anual para un Contador en el extremo inferior y $138,153 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Swvl. Última actualización: 8/20/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Contador
$6.1K
Gerente de Producto
$108K
Gerente de Proyecto
$12.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Ingeniero de Software
$19.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$138K
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

Den høyest betalende rollen rapportert hos Swvl er Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total kompensasjon på $138,153. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuell aksjekompensasjon og bonuser.
Den mediane årlige totale kompensasjonen rapportert hos Swvl er $19,296.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Swvl

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Illumina
  • Alkami
  • CSX
  • CME Group
  • Union Pacific
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos