Swisscom
  Salarios
  Ingeniero de Software

  Ingeniero DevOps

  Switzerland

Swisscom Ingeniero DevOps Salarios en Switzerland

La compensación de Ingeniero DevOps in Switzerland en Swisscom varía desde CHF 124K por year para Software Engineer hasta CHF 155K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Switzerland totaliza CHF 138K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Swisscom. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer
(Nivel Inicial)
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF 160K

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Swisscom?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero DevOps en Swisscom in Switzerland tiene una compensación total anual de CHF 162,891. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Swisscom para el puesto de Ingeniero DevOps in Switzerland es CHF 133,141.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Swisscom

