Strategy by PwC Salarios

El salario de Strategy by PwC varía desde $20,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $333,858 para un Consultor en Gestión en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Strategy by PwC. Última actualización: 10/26/2025

Consultor en Gestión
Consultant $256K
Senior Consultant $211K
Associate $111K
Senior Associate $217K
Principal $334K
Contador
$77.6K
Analista de Negocios
$65.6K

Científico de Datos
$22.2K
Diseñador de Productos
$118K
Gerente de Productos
$60.5K
Gerente de Proyectos
$216K
Ingeniero de Software
$20K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$91.8K
Capitalista de Riesgo
$254K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Strategy by PwC es Consultor en Gestión at the Principal level con una compensación total anual de $333,858. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Strategy by PwC es $114,397.

