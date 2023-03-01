Directorio de Empresas
Straive
Straive Salarios

El rango salarial de Straive oscila entre $3,354 en compensación total anual para un Asistente Administrativo en el extremo inferior y $61,519 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Straive. Última actualización: 8/23/2025

$160K

Asistente Administrativo
$3.4K
Redactor Publicitario
$5K
Científico de Datos
$12K

Gerente de Producto
$61.5K
Ingeniero de Software
$7.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$46.8K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Straive es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $61,519. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Straive es $9,612.

Otros Recursos