SRI International Salarios

El salario de SRI International varía desde $100,667 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Hardware en el nivel más bajo hasta $271,350 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SRI International. Última actualización: 11/30/2025

Ingeniero de Hardware
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Científico de Datos
Median $150K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $125K

Científico de Investigación

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ingeniero Biomédico
$128K
Ingeniero Químico
$124K

Ingeniero de Investigación

Ingeniero Mecánico
$154K
Gerente de Proyecto
$196K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$271K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en SRI International es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $271,350. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en SRI International es $150,000.

