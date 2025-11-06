Directorio de empresas
SoftServe
  • Salarios
  • Ingeniero de Software

  • Todos los Salarios de Ingeniero de Software

  • Colombia

SoftServe Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Colombia

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia en SoftServe totaliza COP 167.51M por year para L2. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Colombia totaliza COP 200.61M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de SoftServe. Última actualización: 11/6/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L1
(Nivel Inicial)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en SoftServe?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero DevOps

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en SoftServe in Colombia tiene una compensación total anual de COP 221,065,455. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en SoftServe para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia es COP 200,607,008.

Otros recursos