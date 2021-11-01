Directorio de Empresas
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Salarios

El rango salarial de Societe Generale oscila entre $19,083 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $197,040 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Societe Generale. Última actualización: 7/30/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Científico de Datos
Median $50K
Gerente de Producto
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analista de Negocios
Median $20.7K
Diseñador de Productos
Median $56.6K
Gerente de Proyecto
Median $82.4K
Analista de Datos
$62.9K
Analista Financiero
$28.6K
Tecnólogo de Información (TI)
$149K
Banquero de Inversión
$138K
Legal
$189K
Consultor de Gestión
$56.4K
Gerente de Programa
$69.5K
Analista de Ciberseguridad
$76.4K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$197K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$121K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$69.3K
Escritor Técnico
$40.3K
The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,040. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,488.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Societe Generale

