Société Générale et Vous
Société Générale et Vous Salarios

El rango salarial de Société Générale et Vous oscila entre $9,984 en compensación total anual para un Recursos Humanos en el extremo inferior y $219,300 para un Gerente de Producto en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Société Générale et Vous. Última actualización: 7/30/2025

$160K

Científico de Datos
$46.7K
Recursos Humanos
$10K
Gerente de Producto
$219K

Ingeniero de Software
$45.8K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$27.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Société Générale et Vous es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $219,300. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Société Générale et Vous es $45,770.

