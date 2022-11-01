Directorio de Empresas
SnapCommerce
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclamar tu Empresa

SnapCommerce Salarios

El rango salarial de SnapCommerce oscila entre $78,802 en compensación total anual para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior y $227,130 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SnapCommerce. Última actualización: 8/2/2025

$160K

Sé Pagado, No Manipulado

Hemos negociado miles de ofertas y regularmente logramos aumentos de más de $30K (a veces más de $300K).Haz que tu salario sea negociado o tu currículum sea revisado por los verdaderos expertos: reclutadores que lo hacen a diario.

Gerente de Producto
$156K
Reclutador
$78.8K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$227K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
¿Falta tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en SnapCommerce es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $227,130. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en SnapCommerce es $155,673.

Empleos Destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para SnapCommerce

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Google
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros Recursos