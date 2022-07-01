Directorio de Empresas
SmartRecruiters Salarios

El rango salarial de SmartRecruiters oscila entre $42,339 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $118,854 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de SmartRecruiters. Última actualización: 8/18/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $42.3K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $119K
Científico de Datos
$64.8K

Diseñador de Productos
$53K
Gerente de Diseño de Productos
$103K
Gerente de Producto
$94.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at SmartRecruiters is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software with a yearly total compensation of $118,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SmartRecruiters is $79,860.

