Skillbox Salarios

El rango salarial de Skillbox oscila entre $20,374 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $30,597 para un Marketing en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Skillbox. Última actualización: 7/29/2025

$160K

Redactor Publicitario
$22.9K
Marketing
$30.6K
Gerente de Producto
$29.4K

Ingeniero de Software
$20.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Skillbox es Marketing at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $30,597. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Skillbox es $26,190.

