Sigma Software
Sigma Software Salarios

El rango salarial de Sigma Software oscila entre $8,358 en compensación total anual para un Reclutador en el extremo inferior y $89,550 para un Ingeniero Civil en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Sigma Software. Última actualización: 8/22/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $79.9K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero Civil
$89.6K
Gerente de Producto
$72.4K

Reclutador
$8.4K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$62.4K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Sigma Software is Ingeniero Civil at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $89,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sigma Software is $72,360.

