Semgrep
    Acerca de

    Semgrep is an open source tool that helps identify bugs, vulnerabilities, and code standard violations in software. It performs static analysis and can be used to analyze third-party dependencies.

    https://semgrep.dev
    Sitio web
    2017
    Año de fundación
    150
    # de empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

