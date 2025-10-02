La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia en Scotiabank varía desde COP 184.06M por year para L6 hasta COP 130.87M por year para L7. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Colombia totaliza COP 130.15M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Scotiabank. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
|No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Títulos IncluidosEnviar Nuevo Título