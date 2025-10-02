Directorio de empresas
Scotiabank
  • Colombia

Scotiabank Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Colombia

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Colombia en Scotiabank varía desde COP 184.06M por year para L6 hasta COP 130.87M por year para L7. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Colombia totaliza COP 130.15M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Scotiabank. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
L6
(Nivel Inicial)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Scotiabank?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Ingeniero de Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingeniero de Datos

Desarrollador Web

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingeniero de Software at Scotiabank in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 269,354,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Ingeniero de Software role in Colombia is COP 126,473,950.

Empleos destacados

Otros recursos