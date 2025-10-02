La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Bengaluru en Sandvine varía desde ₹1.29M por year para Software Engineer I hasta ₹2.03M por year para Senior Software Engineer I. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹1.65M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Sandvine. Última actualización: 10/2/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
