Sandvine
Sandvine Ingeniero de Software Salarios en Greater Bengaluru

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Bengaluru en Sandvine varía desde ₹1.29M por year para Software Engineer I hasta ₹2.03M por year para Senior Software Engineer I. El paquete de compensación year mediano in Greater Bengaluru totaliza ₹1.65M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Sandvine. Última actualización: 10/2/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel Inicial)
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Sandvine?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Redes

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software en Sandvine in Greater Bengaluru tiene una compensación total anual de ₹2,753,376. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Sandvine para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software in Greater Bengaluru es ₹1,569,893.

