Roche Ingeniero de Software Backend Salarios en San Francisco Bay Area

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in San Francisco Bay Area en Roche totaliza $213K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in San Francisco Bay Area totaliza $216K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Roche. Última actualización: 10/8/2025

Promedio Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
(Nivel Inicial)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
No se encontraron salarios
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Roche?

Preguntas Frecuentes

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Ingeniero de Software Backend en Roche in San Francisco Bay Area tiene una compensación total anual de $272,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Roche para el puesto de Ingeniero de Software Backend in San Francisco Bay Area es $215,000.

