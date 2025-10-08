La compensación de Ingeniero de Software Backend in San Francisco Bay Area en Roche totaliza $213K por year para Senior Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in San Francisco Bay Area totaliza $216K. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Roche. Última actualización: 10/8/2025
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones ()
Bono
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Empresa
Nombre del Nivel
Años de Experiencia
Compensación Total
