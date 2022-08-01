Directorio de empresas
Rise Modular
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Rise Modular que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Rise Modular is a Minneapolis, MN based startup volumetric modular manufacturer and design build firm focused on the multi-family and hospitality markets in the Midwest. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Lake Harriet Capital, a Minneapolis based family office investment firm, and its real estate development and investment arm, Lake Harriet Development. Rise Modular's mission is to revolutionize the traditional stick-built construction process by providing faster, innovative, more affordable, higher quality, safer, and more environmentally friendly commercial construction methods. The company is led by entrepreneurs, developers, and modular industry veterans.

    http://risemodular.com
    Sitio web
    2018
    Año de fundación
    60
    # de empleados
    $10M-$50M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Rise Modular

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos