Rise Modular is a Minneapolis, MN based startup volumetric modular manufacturer and design build firm focused on the multi-family and hospitality markets in the Midwest. Founded in 2018, the company is backed by Lake Harriet Capital, a Minneapolis based family office investment firm, and its real estate development and investment arm, Lake Harriet Development. Rise Modular's mission is to revolutionize the traditional stick-built construction process by providing faster, innovative, more affordable, higher quality, safer, and more environmentally friendly commercial construction methods. The company is led by entrepreneurs, developers, and modular industry veterans.