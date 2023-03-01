Directorio de empresas
Rice University
Rice University Salarios

El salario de Rice University varía desde $32,000 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $97,013 para un Gerente de Producto en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Rice University. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $32K

Científico de Investigación

Ingeniero Químico
Median $36K

Ingeniero de Investigación

Científico de Datos
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Asistente Administrativo
$48.1K
Ingeniero Biomédico
$51.7K
Analista de Datos
$58.8K
Analista Financiero
$77.4K
Ingeniero Geólogo
$66.7K
Ingeniero Mecánico
$34.8K
Diseñador de Producto
$79.6K
Gerente de Producto
$97K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Rice University es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $97,013. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Rice University es $49,910.

Otros recursos

