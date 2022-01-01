Directorio de empresas
Ribbon
Ribbon Salarios

El salario de Ribbon varía desde $21,138 en compensación total por año para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más bajo hasta $152,235 para un Analista de Datos en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Ribbon. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $21.1K

Ingeniero de Redes

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
Median $59.4K
Servicio al Cliente
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Analista de Datos
$152K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$58.8K
Recursos Humanos
$130K
Gerente de Producto
$59.6K
Reclutador
$109K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$83.6K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Ribbon es Analista de Datos at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $152,235. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Ribbon es $71,889.

