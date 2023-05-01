Directorio de empresas
REGENXBIO
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre REGENXBIO que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    REGENXBIO is a biotech company that develops gene therapy product candidates to address genetic defects or enable cells to produce therapeutic proteins. Its lead product candidate, RGX-314, is in Phase III clinical trial for wet age-related macular degeneration. The company also has other product candidates in various stages of clinical trials and preclinical development. REGENXBIO licenses its proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform to other companies and has a collaboration agreement with Neurimmune AG. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

    http://regenxbio.com
    Sitio web
    2008
    Año de fundación
    372
    # de empleados
    $250M-$500M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para REGENXBIO

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos