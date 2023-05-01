Directorio de empresas
QVC
QVC Salarios

El salario de QVC varía desde $15,217 en compensación total por año para un Servicio al Cliente en el nivel más bajo hasta $101,000 para un Ingeniero de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de QVC. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $101K
Analista de Negocio
$83.6K
Servicio al Cliente
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista de Datos
$62.6K
Analista Financiero
$40.2K
Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$46.9K
Reclutador
$24.1K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$87K
Investigador de UX
$84.6K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en QVC es Ingeniero de Software con una compensación total anual de $101,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en QVC es $62,616.

