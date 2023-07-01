Directorio de Empresas
Properly
Properly Salarios

El rango salarial de Properly oscila entre $66,607 en compensación total anual para un Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios en el extremo inferior y $150,750 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Properly. Última actualización: 8/24/2025

$160K

Gerente de Operaciones de Negocios
$66.6K
Científico de Datos
$107K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $100K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$151K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at Properly is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Properly is $103,545.

