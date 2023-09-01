Directorio de empresas
Pocket FM
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa

Pocket FM Salarios

El salario de Pocket FM varía desde $7,801 en compensación total por año para un Analista de Negocio en el nivel más bajo hasta $99,858 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Pocket FM. Última actualización: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingeniero de Software
Median $24.5K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Gerente de Producto
Median $41.2K
Analista de Negocio
$7.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Diseñador de Producto
$23.1K
Gerente de Programa
$38.4K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$99.9K
¿No encuentras tu puesto?

Busca todos los salarios en nuestra página de compensación o agrega tu salario para ayudar a desbloquear la página.


Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Pocket FM es Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $99,858. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Pocket FM es $31,431.

Empleos destacados

    No se encontraron empleos destacados para Pocket FM

Empresas relacionadas

  • Dropbox
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Lyft
  • Tesla
  • Ver todas las empresas ➜

Otros recursos

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pocket-fm/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.