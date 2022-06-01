Directorio de empresas
pMD
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre pMD que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    Sitio web
    1998
    Año de fundación
    570
    # de empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para pMD

    Empresas relacionadas

    • LinkedIn
    • Amazon
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos