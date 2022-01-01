Directorio de empresas
Seguros, salud y bienestar
  • Free Lunch

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • On-Site Clinic

  • Health Insurance

    Offered through Blue Cross Blue Shield or Kaiser

  • Dental Insurance

    Offered through Delta Dental

  • Vision Insurance

    Offered through VSP

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Disability Insurance

    Short-Term Disability with 60% of base salary for California employees and 85% of base salary coverage for non-California employees. Long-Term Disability with up to 66 2/3% of your annual salary (up to $20,000 per month).

  • Life Insurance

    2x salary up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    2x salary up to a maximum of $1,000,000.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $750

    $750 per year contributed by employer. $750 annually for individuals and $1,500 annually for families.

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Sick Time

    10 days

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Paternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

    • Financiero y jubilación
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $3,000

    50% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Beneficios y descuentos
  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Discount

    • Otro
  • Onsite and Off-site Family Parties

    Pumpkin carving, Valentine making, BBQs, and Santa-sitting!

  • Pet Friendly Workplace

  • Donation Match

