Payhawk Salarios

El salario de Payhawk varía desde $36,711 en compensación total por año para un Contador en el nivel más bajo hasta $104,954 para un Revenue Operations en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Payhawk. Última actualización: 10/24/2025

Contador
$36.7K
Gerente de Productos
$77.4K
Revenue Operations
$105K

Ingeniero de Software
$60.9K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Payhawk es Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $104,954. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Payhawk es $69,185.

