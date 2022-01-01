Directorio de Empresas
PathAI
PathAI Salarios

El rango salarial de PathAI oscila entre $109,450 en compensación total anual para un Diseñador de Productos en el extremo inferior y $411,045 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de PathAI. Última actualización: 8/21/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Software Engineer I $124K
Senior Software Engineer $206K

Ingeniero de Aprendizaje Automático

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Gerente de Producto
Median $170K
Ingeniero Biomédico
$164K

Científico de Datos
Median $210K
Diseñador de Productos
$109K
Ventas
$255K
Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$411K
