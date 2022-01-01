OZON Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de OZON oscila entre $6,942 en compensación total anual para un Marketing en el extremo inferior y $134,670 para un Servicio al Cliente en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de OZON. Última actualización: 8/6/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

Ingeniero de Software Frontend

Ingeniero de Aprendizaje Automático

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software de Garantía de Calidad (QA)

Ingeniero Android

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Analista de Datos
17 $24K
18 $37K
Gerente de Producto
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
Científico de Datos
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
Diseñador de Productos
Median $26K
Analista de Negocios
Median $24.1K
Gerente de Ciencia de Datos
Median $50.3K
Contador
$30.3K
Asistente Administrativo
$101K
Desarrollo de Negocios
$18.1K
Servicio al Cliente
$135K
Analista Financiero
$37.1K
Ingeniero de Hardware
$20.9K
Recursos Humanos
Median $29.5K
Marketing
$6.9K
Gerente de Proyecto
$32.3K
Operaciones de Ingresos
$19.2K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$82.5K
Escritor Técnico
$15.7K
Recompensas Totales
$19.8K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El rol con mayor salario reportado en OZON es Servicio al Cliente at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $134,670. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en OZON es $38,065.

