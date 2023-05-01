Directorio de empresas
Overtime
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre Overtime que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    Overtime is a disruptive sports league company that targets the next generation of sports fans and athletes globally. It owns and operates OTE in basketball and OT7 in football, leveraging digital-first content across its network of accounts to engage its community of over 70 million fans and followers. Its business model is driven by sponsorships, brand relationships, e-commerce, licensing, and media rights. Overtime is backed by several investors, including Liberty Media Corporation, Andreessen Horowitz, and 40+ NBA and NFL stars.

    https://overtime.tv
    Sitio web
    2016
    Año de fundación
    351
    # de empleados
    $50M-$100M
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para Overtime

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Google
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • PayPal
    • Snap
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos