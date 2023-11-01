Directorio de empresas
onepoint
onepoint Salarios

El salario de onepoint varía desde $25,099 en compensación total por año para un Científico de Datos en el nivel más bajo hasta $51,761 para un Gerente de Producto en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de onepoint. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Ingeniero de Software
Median $47.6K

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Científico de Datos
$25.1K
Consultor de Gestión
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Gerente de Producto
$51.8K
Ventas
$50.3K
Arquitecto de Soluciones
$47.7K
Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en onepoint es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $51,761. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en onepoint es $47,982.

