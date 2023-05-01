OM1 Salarios

Directorio de Empresas
El rango salarial de OM1 oscila entre $140,000 en compensación total anual para un Ingeniero de Software en el extremo inferior y $172,860 para un Gerente de Ingeniería de Software en el extremo superior. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de OM1. Última actualización: 8/11/2025

$160K

Ingeniero de Software
Median $140K
Científico de Datos
$168K
Gerente de Programa
$168K

Gerente de Ingeniería de Software
$173K
Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying role reported at OM1 is Gerente de Ingeniería de Software at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OM1 is $168,199.

Otros Recursos