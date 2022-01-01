Novetta Salarios

Directorio de empresas
El salario de Novetta varía desde $107,100 en compensación total por año para un Tecnólogo de la Información (TI) en el nivel más bajo hasta $174,125 para un Gerente de Programa Técnico en el nivel más alto. Levels.fyi recopila salarios anónimos y verificados de empleados actuales y anteriores de Novetta. Última actualización: 11/28/2025

Tecnólogo de la Información (TI)
$107K
Ingeniero de Software
Median $135K
Gerente de Programa Técnico
$174K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Preguntas Frecuentes

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Novetta es Gerente de Programa Técnico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $174,125. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Novetta es $135,000.

