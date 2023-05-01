Directorio de empresas
NiSource
¿Trabajas aquí? Reclama tu empresa
Principales Insights
  • Comparte algo único sobre NiSource que pueda ser útil para otros (ej. consejos de entrevistas, cómo elegir equipos, cultura única, etc).
    • Acerca de

    NiSource Inc. is a regulated natural gas and electric utility company that distributes natural gas to customers in northern Indiana and several other states, as well as generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to customers in northern Indiana. The company operates coal-fired electric generating stations, combined cycle gas turbines, natural gas generating units, hydro generating plants, and wind generating units. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

    http://www.nisource.com
    Sitio web
    1912
    Año de fundación
    7,272
    # de empleados
    $1B-$10B
    Ingresos estimados
    Sede principal

    Recibe Salarios Verificados en tu Bandeja de Entrada

    Suscríbete a ofertas verificadas.Recibirás el desglose de los detalles de compensación por correo electrónico. Saber Más

    Este sitio está protegido por reCAPTCHA y se aplican la Política de Privacidad y los Términos de Servicio de Google.

    Empleos destacados

      No se encontraron empleos destacados para NiSource

    Empresas relacionadas

    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • Ver todas las empresas ➜

    Otros recursos