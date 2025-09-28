Directorio de empresas
Nielsen
Nielsen Ingeniero de Software Salarios

La compensación de Ingeniero de Software in India en Nielsen varía desde ₹1.72M por year para Software Engineer hasta ₹6.7M por year para Principal Software Engineer. El paquete de compensación year mediano in India totaliza ₹2.27M. Ver el desglose de salario base, acciones y bonos para los paquetes de compensación total de Nielsen. Última actualización: 9/28/2025

Promedio Compensación Por Nivel
Nombre del Nivel
Total
Base
Acciones
Bono
Software Engineer
(Nivel Inicial)
₹1.72M
₹1.72M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.07M
₹2.89M
₹0
₹181K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.27M
₹4.03M
₹0
₹248K
Principal Software Engineer
₹6.7M
₹5.94M
₹0
₹761K
₹13.95M

Últimas Contribuciones de Salarios
Empresa

Ubicación | Fecha

Nombre del Nivel

Etiqueta

Años de Experiencia

Total / En la Empresa

Compensación Total

Base | Acciones (año) | Bono
Salarios de Pasantías

¿Cuáles son los niveles de carrera en Nielsen?

Títulos Incluidos

Ingeniero de Software Backend

Ingeniero de Software Full-Stack

Preguntas Frecuentes

The highest paying salary package reported for a Ingeniero de Software at Nielsen in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,700,199. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nielsen for the Ingeniero de Software role in India is ₹2,270,310.

